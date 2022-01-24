District Admin seeks details of crops, agricultural production for collection of ushr

(@FahadShabbir)

MATIARI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2022 ) :District Administration has directed Revenue officers to submit the details of crops and agricultural production with the objective to collect ushr and submit the same in state treasury.

In this regard a meeting was held here on Monday under the chair of Additional Deputy Commissioner (1) Abul Ali Bhatti which was attended by Revenue, Irrigation and Zakat departments.

ADC on the occasion asked Revenue officers of 3 talukas to hold meetings with village staff and submit a report regarding development in collection of usher.

ADC directed relevant officers to remain in contact with each other for recovery of Ushr and prepare a comprehensive strategy.