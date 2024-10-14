Open Menu

District Admin Seeks Launch Of Disability Support Program In Matiari

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 14, 2024 | 11:11 PM

District admin seeks launch of disability support program in Matiari

The District Administration of Matiari has approached senior officials of the Sindh Government to initiate the "Disability Support Program Sindh" for assisting 207 unemployed disabled individuals in the district

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2024) The District Administration of Matiari has approached senior officials of the Sindh Government to initiate the "Disability Support Program Sindh" for assisting 207 unemployed disabled individuals in the district.

In a letter addressed to the Commissioner of Hyderabad Division, the Deputy Commissioner Matiari Muhammad Yousuf Shaikh highlighted that unemployed disabled youth, particularly girls, were not only facing severe financial hardships but were also bearing inappropriate social attitudes.

He urged the government to implement a financial assistance program under the minimum wage policy to alleviate the feelings of deprivation among the disabled and empower them.

Related Topics

Sindh Hyderabad Matiari Government

Recent Stories

SP vows to tighten noose against drug dealers

SP vows to tighten noose against drug dealers

4 minutes ago
 Eyes on SCO & CPEC: high-profile B2B delegation en ..

Eyes on SCO & CPEC: high-profile B2B delegation engages FPCCI

1 minute ago
 SP surprise visit to Saddar, Wah Cantt police stat ..

SP surprise visit to Saddar, Wah Cantt police stations

1 minute ago
 'Unsustainable' housing crisis bedevils Spain's so ..

'Unsustainable' housing crisis bedevils Spain's socialist govt

16 minutes ago
 Governor Punjab Sardar Salim Haider Khan takes not ..

Governor Punjab Sardar Salim Haider Khan takes notice of harassment of girl stud ..

1 minute ago
 China insists it won't renounce 'use of force' to ..

China insists it won't renounce 'use of force' to take Taiwan as drills end

1 minute ago
Commissioner directs authorities to functionalise ..

Commissioner directs authorities to functionalise slaughter houses

1 minute ago
 Four policemen martyred, five terrorists killed in ..

Four policemen martyred, five terrorists killed in Bannu police line attack

1 minute ago
 Mehran Engineering University’s Chemical departm ..

Mehran Engineering University’s Chemical department completes 50 years of its ..

1 minute ago
 New Polio case reports from Quetta

New Polio case reports from Quetta

1 minute ago
 Pakistan need to benefit SCO's shift towards econo ..

Pakistan need to benefit SCO's shift towards economic linkages, development of m ..

1 minute ago
 SCO summit a major diplomatic breakthrough for Pak ..

SCO summit a major diplomatic breakthrough for Pakistan: Daniyal

1 minute ago

More Stories From Pakistan