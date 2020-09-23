UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

District Admin Seizes 250kg Polythene Bags, Shopkeepers Arrested

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Wed 23rd September 2020 | 08:38 PM

District admin seizes 250kg polythene bags, shopkeepers arrested

District administration Peshawar has seized 250 kilograms of polythene plastic bags during crackdown against plastic bags in Karkhano (Industrial Estate) Market, said a press release issued here Wednesday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2020 ) :District administration Peshawar has seized 250 kilograms of polythene plastic bags during crackdown against plastic bags in Karkhano (Industrial Estate) Market, said a press release issued here Wednesday.

On the directives of the Deputy Commissioner (DC) Peshawar, Mohammad Ali Asghar, the Additional Assistant Commissioner (AAC) PDA, Habibullah conducted raids on shops in the market and arrested three shopkeepers after recovery of 250 kilograms polythene bags from them.

A spokesman of the district administration has said that the provincial government had banned the business of polythene shopping bags and the crackdown is continued in light of those directives.

He has warned the trading community against the use of polythene bags, otherwise, stern legal action would be taken against them.

Related Topics

Peshawar Business Market From Government

Recent Stories

Samsung S20: Battery and Colors

27 minutes ago

Samsung S20 FE introduces “Impressive Camera”

43 minutes ago

Samsung S20 FE stuns phone users with heart-touchi ..

53 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi Global Goals House explores internationa ..

55 minutes ago

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE: A phone that speaks to your ..

1 hour ago

Samsung Galaxy launches “Galaxy S20 FE”

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.