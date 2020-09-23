District admin seizes 250kg polythene bags, shopkeepers arrested

District administration Peshawar has seized 250 kilograms of polythene plastic bags during crackdown against plastic bags in Karkhano (Industrial Estate) Market, said a press release issued here Wednesday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2020 ) :District administration Peshawar has seized 250 kilograms of polythene plastic bags during crackdown against plastic bags in Karkhano (Industrial Estate) Market, said a press release issued here Wednesday.

On the directives of the Deputy Commissioner (DC) Peshawar, Mohammad Ali Asghar, the Additional Assistant Commissioner (AAC) PDA, Habibullah conducted raids on shops in the market and arrested three shopkeepers after recovery of 250 kilograms polythene bags from them.

A spokesman of the district administration has said that the provincial government had banned the business of polythene shopping bags and the crackdown is continued in light of those directives.

He has warned the trading community against the use of polythene bags, otherwise, stern legal action would be taken against them.