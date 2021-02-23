UrduPoint.com
District Admin Seizes 350 Floor Bag

Sumaira FH 24 minutes ago Tue 23rd February 2021 | 09:57 PM

District admin seizes 350 floor bag

The district administration has intensified the ongoing drive against hoarders across the provincial capital

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2021 ) :The district administration has intensified the ongoing drive against hoarders across the provincial capital.

The special team under the supervision of Assistant Commissioner City Faizan Ahmed on Tuesday sealed a private store in the area of Mouza Jiya Musa for illegally storing 400 bags of floor.

The team took into custody around 350 floor bags and got registered an FIR against the owner of the store.

The assistant commissioner said that no one would be allowed to violate government instructions, adding that drive against hoarders and profiteers would be further speeded up in coming days.

More Stories From Pakistan

