District Admin Seizes 6000 Litres Fake Engine Oil, Arrests Three For Counterfeiting

Muhammad Irfan Published May 03, 2023 | 06:29 PM

The district administration has conducted a successful operation against the fake engine oil mafia in Shoba bazaar on Wednesday

As a result of the operation, three individuals were arrested for packing 6,000 liters of fake engine oil with counterfeit packaging from a renowned brand.

The warehouse was also sealed, and packing machinery, empty gallons, stickers, and packing material were confiscated by the authorities.

According to Deputy Commissioner Peshawar Shah Fahd, strict action will be taken against those involved in the production and sale of fake engine oil.

The interrogation of the arrested individuals is ongoing, and further action will be taken against the fake Mobil oil in Peshawar on the basis of the information gathered.

The district administration has also ordered officers to take immediate action against the fake engine oil mafia in their respective areas and not to make any concessions in this regard.

The Peshawar district administration has warned that legal action will be taken against anyone found to be involved in such illegal activities.

The deputy commissioner urged the public to remain vigilant against such illegal activities and to report any suspicious activity to the authorities.

