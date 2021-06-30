UrduPoint.com
District Admin Sends PC-I Of RRRP To Punjab Govt For Formal Approval

Muhammad Irfan 35 seconds ago Wed 30th June 2021 | 05:00 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2021 ) :The district administration has sent PC-I of Rawalpindi Ring Road Project (RRRP) to the authorities concerned of Punjab Government for formal approval.

According to a district administration spokesman, efforts were being made to expedite the process and kick off the construction work on the project in August, this year.

She informed that 38 kilometers long RRRP would be constructed as per the original plan conceived and the Ring Road would start from 'Banth', G.T.Road and culminate at 'Thalian'. The Ring Road would help ease traffic congestion in the city, she added.

To a question she said, 'Ammar Chowk' underpass project is being completed while two other projects at 'Kutchery Chowk and Defence Chowk' would also be constructed soon to help resolve traffic issues of the city.

