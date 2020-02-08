UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

District Admin Serves Notices To Owner Of 50 Cattle Pens

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 8 hours ago Sat 08th February 2020 | 06:20 PM

District admin serves notices to owner of 50 cattle pens

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2020 ) :The district administration Saturday issued notices to owners of 50 cattle pens to shift their animals outside urban area otherwise stringent action would be taken against them.

According to official sources, the crackdown against cattle-pen holders would continue in future also.

No body would be allowed to affect beauty of the city by keeping animals in the urban areas.

They further added that 12 cattle-pens were fined Rs 30,000 . The district administration also urged citizens to register their complaint regarding cattle pens so that these would be removed at the earliest.

Recent Stories

Great success for Hero Dubai with more than 400 ri ..

2 hours ago

Sharjah Ruler attends Exeter Gulf Alumni Dinner

3 hours ago

ADEK concludes Abu Dhabi Science Festival

3 hours ago

Hamdan bin Mohammed, Hazza bin Zayed watch Preside ..

5 hours ago

UAE leadership pays proper support for cultural, i ..

5 hours ago

Huge turnout of motor enthusiasts, families at fir ..

5 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.