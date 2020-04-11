District admin set up 30 camps to provide financial aid in city

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Lahore, Danish Afzal said that district administration completed arrangements for the distribution of financial aid under 'Ehsaas Kafalat Programme' announced by the government for vulnerable segment of the society

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Lahore, Danish Afzal said that district administration completed arrangements for the distribution of financial aid under 'Ehsaas Kafalat Programme' announced by the government for vulnerable segment of the society.

He said that special camps titled 'Ehsaas Kafalat Programme Centre' for disbursement of financial aid were set up at 30 points of the provincial capital, said a spokesperson here.

Danish Afzal said on Saturday around 59,000 persons got financial aid from these centers under the complete supervision of concerned assistant commissioners, adding that all assistant commissioners would ensure the transparent disbursement of financial aid to needy persons.

DC said that drinking water and hand sanitizers were available at every center, while district administration also made sitting arrangements for the visitors. He said that government protocols regarding COVID-19 should be followed.