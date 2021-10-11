UrduPoint.com

District Admin Set Up Control Room For Eid-e-Milad-u-Nabi (SAW)

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Mon 11th October 2021 | 07:30 PM

District admin set up control Room for Eid-e-Milad-u-Nabi (SAW)

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Aamir Hussain Panhwar has set up Control Room at Deputy Commissioner Camp Office in order to monitor the situation and remain updated during events of Eid Milad Un Nabi (SAW).

The Control Room is assigned Phone Nos 02449370334, 02449370337, Fax No 02449370338 and whatsapp No 0348-2376430. The Control Room would continue to work till 12 Rabi-al-Awwal. Personal Secretary to Deputy Commissioner Zubair Ahmed Mallah was assigned the charge of incharge Control Room.

In case of any complaint the Control Room can be contacted on these above mentioned numbers.

Related Topics

Martyrs Shaheed WhatsApp

Recent Stories

&#039;Future Skills&#039; programme being expanded ..

&#039;Future Skills&#039; programme being expanded to empower Emirati youth with ..

2 minutes ago
 FNC Parliamentary Division participates in meeting ..

FNC Parliamentary Division participates in meetings of Arab Parliament’s stand ..

17 minutes ago
 UAE’s aviation activity rose 24.5 percent: GCAA ..

UAE’s aviation activity rose 24.5 percent: GCAA Director-General

1 hour ago
 FTA calls on Expo 2020 Dubai participants to avail ..

FTA calls on Expo 2020 Dubai participants to avail VAT refund scheme

1 hour ago
 DP World digitises Tumoohi, its apprenticeship ini ..

DP World digitises Tumoohi, its apprenticeship initiative for Emiratis

1 hour ago
 Local Sharjah Emergency, Crisis and Disaster Manag ..

Local Sharjah Emergency, Crisis and Disaster Management Team updates memorial se ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.