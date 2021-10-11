District admin set up control Room for Eid-e-Milad-u-Nabi (SAW)

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Aamir Hussain Panhwar has set up Control Room at Deputy Commissioner Camp Office in order to monitor the situation and remain updated during events of Eid Milad Un Nabi (SAW).

The Control Room is assigned Phone Nos 02449370334, 02449370337, Fax No 02449370338 and whatsapp No 0348-2376430. The Control Room would continue to work till 12 Rabi-al-Awwal. Personal Secretary to Deputy Commissioner Zubair Ahmed Mallah was assigned the charge of incharge Control Room.

In case of any complaint the Control Room can be contacted on these above mentioned numbers.