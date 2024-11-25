Open Menu

District Admin Sets Rates For Fruits, Vegetables, Poultry Under Price Control Magistrate's Supervision

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 25, 2024 | 01:10 PM

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2024) In a significant move to regulate the prices of essential food items, the district administration Abbottabad under the supervision of Price Control Magistrate and Additional Assistant Commissioner Revenue, Arshad Mahmood, has successfully set the official rates for fruits, vegetables, and poultry on Monday.

The decision was made during a meeting that included the revenue staff, officials from the food department, and representatives from local trade associations. The purpose of the meeting was to ensure fair pricing and curb inflation in the local market, particularly concerning essential food items that have seen fluctuating prices in recent weeks.

According to officials, the newly established rates for fruits, vegetables, and poultry are intended to protect consumers from excessive price hikes, ensuring that prices remain within reasonable limits.

These rates are set to be implemented immediately, with regular monitoring by the authorities to prevent violations and ensure compliance across markets in the district.

In line with this initiative, the district administration has called on citizens to report any discrepancies or complaints related to the prices of food items. Citizens can now use multiple channels to file their complaints, including the District Control Room, Akhtiar App, Marsital App, or the Citizen Portal. These platforms are designed to allow residents to quickly report instances of overpricing or any irregularities in the market.

