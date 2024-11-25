- Home
- Pakistan
- District admin sets rates for fruits, vegetables, poultry under price control magistrate's supervisi ..
District Admin Sets Rates For Fruits, Vegetables, Poultry Under Price Control Magistrate's Supervision
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 25, 2024 | 01:10 PM
ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2024) In a significant move to regulate the prices of essential food items, the district administration Abbottabad under the supervision of Price Control Magistrate and Additional Assistant Commissioner Revenue, Arshad Mahmood, has successfully set the official rates for fruits, vegetables, and poultry on Monday.
The decision was made during a meeting that included the revenue staff, officials from the food department, and representatives from local trade associations. The purpose of the meeting was to ensure fair pricing and curb inflation in the local market, particularly concerning essential food items that have seen fluctuating prices in recent weeks.
According to officials, the newly established rates for fruits, vegetables, and poultry are intended to protect consumers from excessive price hikes, ensuring that prices remain within reasonable limits.
These rates are set to be implemented immediately, with regular monitoring by the authorities to prevent violations and ensure compliance across markets in the district.
In line with this initiative, the district administration has called on citizens to report any discrepancies or complaints related to the prices of food items. Citizens can now use multiple channels to file their complaints, including the District Control Room, Akhtiar App, Marsital App, or the Citizen Portal. These platforms are designed to allow residents to quickly report instances of overpricing or any irregularities in the market.
Recent Stories
DHL Cargo plane crashes near residential area in Lithuania
Int’l Day for Elimination of Violence Against Women being observed today
Case registered against Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi over Nov 24 protest
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 November 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 November 2024
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 November 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 November 2024
Navjot Sindh Sidhu’s wife defeats stage 4 cancer
Sharjah-Pakistan Business Roundtable Highlights Shared Vision for Economic Growt ..
PTI resolves to reach Islamabad at all costs for Nov 24 protest
NADRA to install self-service kiosks for citizens convenience in Karachi
Mentors announce provisional squads for Champions T20 Cup
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Karachi Police arrest over 1200 suspects6 minutes ago
-
IRSA releases 95,100 cusecs water26 minutes ago
-
Five cops among seven injured in Tank26 minutes ago
-
PBF welcomes Belarus President with hopes for flourishing bilateral trade36 minutes ago
-
Commissioner chairs Astor Peace Committee’s meeting36 minutes ago
-
Road accident claims life36 minutes ago
-
KP govt delegation succeeds in ceasefire agreement in Kurram1 hour ago
-
Int’l Day for Elimination of Violence Against Women being observed today2 hours ago
-
Renowned singer Salim Raza remembered on his 41st death anniversary2 hours ago
-
Case registered against Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi over Nov 24 protest2 hours ago
-
2,353 Kashmiri women martyred, 11,265 molested by Indian troops since 19892 hours ago
-
Khailta Punjab competitions to begin in South Punjab from 25th15 hours ago