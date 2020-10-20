UrduPoint.com
District Admin Sets Up 11 Sahulat Bazaars To Provide Relief To Citizens

Tue 20th October 2020 | 05:29 PM

District Admin sets up 11 Sahulat Bazaars to provide relief to citizens

Rawalpindi District Administration on the directive of Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar has set up 11 Sahulat bazaars in Rawalpindi District to provide relief to the citizens

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2020 ) :Rawalpindi District Administration on the directive of Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar has set up 11 Sahulat bazaars in Rawalpindi District to provide relief to the citizens.

Deputy Commissioner Capt. � Anwar ul Haq on Tuesday visited Sahulat bazaars and inspected arrangements made there to facilitate the people.

He said, Punjab government was making all out efforts to provide relief to the citizens particularly the poor people.

The DC informed that daily use items including pulses, vegetables, fruits, wheat flour, sugar, chicken, fish and other items were being provided to the people at fixed rates.

Suhalat bazaars would remain open seven days a week and the officials concerned had been deployed to check quality, prices and availability of daily use items, he added.

He said, the Suhalat Bazaars were fully functional at Rawal Road, Chor Chowk, Gulzar-e-Quaid, Committee Chowk, Haideri Chowk, Taxila, Gular Khan, Kahuta,Kalar Syedan, Kotli Sattian and Murree.

The district administration would take strict action in accordance with the law against profiteers and hoarders, he added.

