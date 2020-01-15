District Admin sets up 15 sale points for provision of flour on subsidized rate

Following the directives of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Minister Qalandar Lodhi, Deputy Commissioner Tayyab Abdullah Wednesday ordered to setting up of 15 sale points in the district for provision of flour on subsidized rate

HANGU, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2020 ) : Following the directives of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa food Minister Qalandar Lodhi, Deputy Commissioner Tayyab Abdullah Wednesday ordered to setting up of 15 sale points in the district for provision of flour on subsidized rate.

According to District Food Controller Salahuddin, the 20kg sack of flour would be available at Rs 800 for the masses, adding that there was no shortage of flour at the sale points as huge stock has already be provided.

He said that the sale point would continue working to control price hike and ensure provision of edible items on subsidized rates.

He advised the masses to take benefits from the facility being provided by the government.