District Admin Sets Up Complaint Desks For Ramazan Price Control
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 11, 2024 | 09:44 PM
The Kohat district administration has established complaint desks in various tehsils on Monday
KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2024) The Kohat district administration has established complaint desks in various tehsils on Monday.
According to details, these desks have been set up to control the prices of food items and prevent illegal profiteering during
the holy month of Ramazan.
The aim is to ensure that all possible facilities are provided to the people.
APP/azq/378
Recent Stories
CTP issues traffic plan for Ramazan
AC inspects foodstuff shops & grocery stores
Operations underway to drain rainwater from various areas of Quetta
Commissioner Mardan for urgently functionalizing Chamtar Bus Terminal
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Provincial Minister for Agriculture Muhammad Sajjad for respo ..
Senate unveils annual parliamentary Year Report 2023-24
Best quality of fruits & vegetable to be available during Ramazan: DC Khairpur
Court awards life imprisonment in murder case
Advanced Studies & Research plays vital role in healthcare: VC LUMHS
ICCI launches Asaan Sehat Card Program for business community
Punjab admin implements Ramazan price control mechanism
Wife of Asfandyar Wali laid to rest in Wali Bagh
More Stories From Pakistan
-
CTP issues traffic plan for Ramazan5 minutes ago
-
AC inspects foodstuff shops & grocery stores5 minutes ago
-
Operations underway to drain rainwater from various areas of Quetta5 minutes ago
-
Commissioner Mardan for urgently functionalizing Chamtar Bus Terminal5 minutes ago
-
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Provincial Minister for Agriculture Muhammad Sajjad for responsible role of offic ..7 minutes ago
-
Senate unveils annual parliamentary Year Report 2023-247 minutes ago
-
Police assure security to transgender community7 minutes ago
-
Best quality of fruits & vegetable to be available during Ramazan: DC Khairpur7 minutes ago
-
Court awards life imprisonment in murder case7 minutes ago
-
Advanced Studies & Research plays vital role in healthcare: VC LUMHS7 minutes ago
-
Punjab admin implements Ramazan price control mechanism7 minutes ago
-
Wife of Asfandyar Wali laid to rest in Wali Bagh7 minutes ago