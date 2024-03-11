Open Menu

District Admin Sets Up Complaint Desks For Ramazan Price Control

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 11, 2024 | 09:44 PM

District admin sets up complaint desks for Ramazan price control

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2024) The Kohat district administration has established complaint desks in various tehsils on Monday.

According to details, these desks have been set up to control the prices of food items and prevent illegal profiteering during

the holy month of Ramazan.

The aim is to ensure that all possible facilities are provided to the people.

APP/azq/378

