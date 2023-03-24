UrduPoint.com

District Admin Sets Up 'Ramazan Bachat Bazaar' In Kandhkot

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 24, 2023 | 10:03 PM

District admin sets up 'Ramazan Bachat Bazaar' in Kandhkot

The district administration organized "Ramazan Bachat Bazaar" at Library Chowk Kandhkot (Kashmore-Kandhkot), on Friday aimed to provide maximum relief to the citizens during the month of Ramzan

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2023 ) :The district administration organized "Ramazan Bachat Bazaar" at library Chowk Kandhkot (Kashmore-Kandhkot), on Friday aimed to provide maximum relief to the citizens during the month of Ramzan.

The 'Bachat Bazaar' was organized on the special instructions of Sindh Government and Deputy Commissioner Kashmore-Kandhkot, in which cheap stalls of food and essential commodities stalls were set up.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Engineer Munawwar Ali Mithani Mathani visited the bazaar and inspected the stalls and issued instructions to the Assistant Commissioner to provide essential commodities at lower prices than the market, so that people can get the maximum benefit from the Ramazan Bachat Bazar.

Related Topics

Sindh Kandhkot Market From Government

Recent Stories

Cleaning operation continues during rain

Cleaning operation continues during rain

1 minute ago
 Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Moshin Naqvi visit ..

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Moshin Naqvi visits free flour provision centre

1 minute ago
 Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi inspe ..

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi inspects facilities at Jinnah Hospi ..

1 minute ago
 Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) extends ..

Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) extends bill payment date

2 minutes ago
 7 killed, 969 injured in 940 accidents in Punjab

7 killed, 969 injured in 940 accidents in Punjab

2 minutes ago
 EU Cannot Say When 1Mln Shells Would Be Delivered ..

EU Cannot Say When 1Mln Shells Would Be Delivered to Ukraine - Dutch Prime Minis ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.