District Admin sets up sales points to ensure availability of subsidized flour

Rawalpindi district administration has set up sales points to ensure the availability of flour on subsidized rates

According to a district administration spokesman, the administration on the directives of the Punjab government was ensuring the availability of 20 kg flour bags at Rs 980, while 10 kg flour bags at Rs 490 in the open market in seven tehsils of the district.

Meanwhile, Assistant Commissioner and Chief Officer Gujar Khan inspected different markets in Gujar Khan and checked rates of essential commodities, display of the rate lists and abidance to the government notified rates.

They also imposed fines on the violators and warned that strict action in accordance with the law would be taken against profiteers and hoarders.

AC Kahuta also paid surprise visits to markets and checked the prices of essential commodities. She imposed fines amounting to Rs 8,000 on the shopkeepers for not displaying the rate lists.