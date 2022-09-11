District admin setup tent cities in Umer Kot

UMERKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2022 ) :The district administration has set up tent cities for accommodating flood-hit people by ensuring all facilities there.

On the directives of Deputy Commissioner Dr. MB Raja Dharejo, tent cities have been established in Umer Kot, Samaaro, Kunri and Pithoro where all facilities were being provided including food, medicines and fumigation.

Talking on the occasion, the DC said that district administration was providing every possible assistance to the flood hit people and MPA Rana Hameer Singh Sodho and different NGOs were busy all the time in helping out the affected people.

He also lauded the best arrangements of district administration in this regard.