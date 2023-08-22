Open Menu

District Admin Shuts Down Unauthorized Soup Factory, Bone Warehouse In Havelian

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 22, 2023 | 08:57 PM

Responding to the citizen's complaints the District Administration Abbottabad on Tuesday has taken action to address concerns related to unauthorized business activities of making soap and bones warehouse in Mohallah Baiga Havelian

Additional Assistant Commissioner -2, Lubna Iqbal, in coordination with the Tehsil Municipal Administration (TMA) and the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), started an operation in Mohallah Baiga Havelian.

This operation resulted in the immediate closure of an unauthorized soup factory and an unlicensed bone warehouse. Both were found to be operational without the requisite permits, prompting the authorities to take necessary measures to maintain regulatory compliance.

The closure of these unauthorized facilities not only demonstrates the administration's dedication to ensuring public safety and health but also reinforces its stance against unlawful commercial activities.

