District Admin Speeds Up City Beautification Drive

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Sat 26th December 2020 | 06:30 PM

District admin speeds up city beautification drive

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2020 ) :As part of "Clean and Green Peshawar" initiative, the district administration Saturday accelerated its beautification drive across the provincial capital by removing wall chalking at several public places including boundary walls, sidewalks, main roads and flyovers.

According to a spokesman of the district administration an administrative officers along with the concerned TMAs visited their areas of jurisdiction and launched crackdown to erase wall chalking from every nook and corner of the metropolis.

Under the supervision of Assistant Commissioner (AC) City Dr. Ihetasham ul Haq a comprehensive drive was carried out in interior city, University and Jamrud roads.

Similarly, AC (Mattani) Rizwana Dar discouraged wall chalking alongside the main roads and inner streets of Pishtakhara.

Additional Assistant Commissioners (AACs) Habibullah and Kashif Jan supervised the operations at parks and public buildings of Hayatabad and GT Road respectively.

The extensive drive also was continued at Phandu, Inqilab and Warsak roads where the concerned officers supervised the campaign on priority basis.

Meanwhile, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Peshawar, Mohammad Ali Asghar has said that wall chalking would not be tolerated in any form as it plays havoc with the city's beauty.

He directed the concerned officials to initiate stern action against offenders found guilty of spoiling public places and properties.

More Stories From Pakistan

