UrduPoint.com

District Admin Starts Campaign For Removal Of CNG Cylinders From Public Transport

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Wed 11th August 2021 | 08:13 PM

District admin starts campaign for removal of CNG cylinders from public transport

A joint team of Assistant Commissioners of all talukas and officials of Transport department on the directives of Deputy Commissioner Abrar Ahmed Jaffar mounted a massive campaign for removal of CNG cylinders from public transport and observance SOPs

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2021 ) :A joint team of Assistant Commissioners of all talukas and officials of Transport department on the directives of Deputy Commissioner Abrar Ahmed Jaffar mounted a massive campaign for removal of CNG cylinders from public transport and observance SOPs.

During the campaign,teams inspected 60 public transport vehicles throughout the district.

The teams imposed a fine of Rs. 11,000 on violating SOPs, absence of Vehicle Fitness Certificate and over-charging of fares while the team impounded two vehicles on non-production of vehicle documents.

Teams also issued warnings to public transport owners for removal of CNG cylinders installed against law. The Deputy Commissioner said that the Sindh Government hasimposed a ban on use of CNG cylinders in public transport.

Related Topics

Sindh CNG Fine Vehicles Vehicle All From Government

Recent Stories

Galaxy Z Fold 3/flip 3 5G: Samsung makes amazing o ..

Galaxy Z Fold 3/flip 3 5G: Samsung makes amazing offers for customers

5 minutes ago
 Misperceptions, scapegoating must be avoided to co ..

Misperceptions, scapegoating must be avoided to counter designs of spoilers: COA ..

1 minute ago
 Iran's Raisi presents conservative, male-only cabi ..

Iran's Raisi presents conservative, male-only cabinet

1 minute ago
 Control room set up in Commissioner Office to moni ..

Control room set up in Commissioner Office to monitor security situation

1 minute ago
 Galaxy Z Fold 3: A phone that defines you

Galaxy Z Fold 3: A phone that defines you

20 minutes ago
 Livestock distributes 200 poultry units among publ ..

Livestock distributes 200 poultry units among public

1 minute ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.