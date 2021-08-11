District Admin Starts Campaign For Removal Of CNG Cylinders From Public Transport
Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Wed 11th August 2021 | 08:13 PM
A joint team of Assistant Commissioners of all talukas and officials of Transport department on the directives of Deputy Commissioner Abrar Ahmed Jaffar mounted a massive campaign for removal of CNG cylinders from public transport and observance SOPs
NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2021 ) :A joint team of Assistant Commissioners of all talukas and officials of Transport department on the directives of Deputy Commissioner Abrar Ahmed Jaffar mounted a massive campaign for removal of CNG cylinders from public transport and observance SOPs.
During the campaign,teams inspected 60 public transport vehicles throughout the district.
The teams imposed a fine of Rs. 11,000 on violating SOPs, absence of Vehicle Fitness Certificate and over-charging of fares while the team impounded two vehicles on non-production of vehicle documents.
Teams also issued warnings to public transport owners for removal of CNG cylinders installed against law. The Deputy Commissioner said that the Sindh Government hasimposed a ban on use of CNG cylinders in public transport.