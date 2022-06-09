District admin starts cleanliness drive

TANK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2022 ) :On the special directives of Deputy Commissioner Tank Hameedullah Khattak, the district administration has started a cleanliness drive across the city.

During this drive, the streets, roads, markets and public places would be cleared from all sorts of litter, while machinery and staff have been deployed for removal of garbage dumps from the open spaces and hospital.

Cleanliness of the nullahs was also carried out so that smooth flow of sewerage water in the streams could be ensured during the monsoon.

The residents of Tank city have been requested to cooperate with the district and tehsil municipal administrations so that city could be made clean.