District Admin Starts Dengue Surveillance

Muhammad Irfan 16 seconds ago Mon 01st June 2020 | 06:36 PM

An anti-dengue drive, initiated by the district administration, is in full swing currently under which surveillance is being carried out at various points in the provincial capital

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2020 ) :An anti-dengue drive, initiated by the district administration, is in full swing currently under which surveillance is being carried out at various points in the provincial capital.

Additional Deputy Commissioner General Safdar Hussain Virk Monday visited Union Council (UC) 109 where he checked the field staff working in streets for indoor surveillance.

He inspected the attendance and performance of the dengue squad deputed on field duty in the area.

For making better arrangements to prevent dengue, it was necessary for the public to cooperate with the administration and field staff, he said and added that prevailing weather was suitable for breeding of dengue larvae and there was a need to combat it on emergency basis.

