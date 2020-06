District admin starts dengue surveillance

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2020 ) :An anti-dengue drive launched by the district administration is in full swing under which surveillance is being carried in the provincial capital on Tuesday.

Additional Deputy Commissioner General Safdar Hussain Virk visited Union Council (UC) 115 Muslim Town, Assistant Commissioner Zeeshan Nasirullah Ranjha visited UC 210 Faisal Town, Assistant CommissionerAdnan Rasheed Raiwind while Assistant Commissioner cantt Marzia Saleem visitedCantonment areas.