District Admin Starts Dengue Surveillance

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Sat 20th June 2020 | 11:10 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2020 ) :An anti-dengue drive initiated by the district administration is currently in full swing under which surveillance is being carried out at various points in the provincial capital.

Additional Deputy Commissioner General Safdar Hussain Virk Saturday visited Union Council (UC) 94 Shadman where he checked staff working in streets for indoor surveillance.

Meanwhile, Model Town Assistant Commissioner Zeeshan Nasirullah Ranjha visited various areasto review measures pertaining to dengue larva surveillance.

