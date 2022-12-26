UrduPoint.com

District Admin Starts Implementation Of SOPs In Dolly Lifts

Sumaira FH Published December 26, 2022 | 08:40 PM

District administration Monday started action regarding the implementation of fitness SOPs for dolly lifts in Abbottabad.

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2022 ) :District administration Monday started action regarding the implementation of fitness SOPs for dolly lifts in Abbottabad.

Senior Motor Vehicle Examiner (SMVE) Muhammad Anwar Khan, SDOC&W and revenue staff headed by Additional Assistant Commissioner-1 Ali Sher inspected the dolly lifts. Dolly Lifts are the locally manufactured chair-lifts used to cross rivers and narrow valleys.

AC reviewed the fitness of the dolly lifts and issued instructions to the concerned persons to fully implement the SOPs to ensure the safety of life and property of the citizens while safeguarding the fitness of the lifts.

Earlier, during the first week of December, the District Administration, Abbottabad also sealed the Dhamtoor dolly lift after the incident where the connecting rope of the lift broke and 8 children were stuck in middle of the way at a height of about 400 feet on River Harno.

Those were later recovered by Rescue 1122 after hectic efforts of many hours.

In order to save lives, DC Abbottabad also directed officials to inspect all dolly lifts in the district to review the capacity, standard and implementation of SOPs.

During the last five years, several accidents with dolly lifts have occurred in the Hazara division where more than a dozen people have lost their lives. After the accident of Lora circle where in May 2017, 11 people died when a dolly lift fell into the ravine, the provincial government and district, Abbottabad administration banned homemade dolly lifts and started inspection of the lifts which continued for a few days.

