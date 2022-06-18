UrduPoint.com

District Admin Starts Implementation On Closure Of Markets

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 18, 2022 | 05:00 PM

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2022 ) :In order to meet the energy crises, the Sindh government has started implementation of its orders of closing bazaars and markets by 9 pm.

In this regard on the directions of Deputy Commissioner Aamir Hussain Panhwar, Assistant Commissioners and Mukhtarkars of all tehsils of District Shaheed Benazirabad have started visiting the business areas for closure of shops, bazaars, markets and shopping centers by 9 pm.

The DC said that all the Assistant Commissioners would visit business areas on daily basis and the instructions issued for closure of business by 9 pm would be strictly implemented.

He appealed to the business community to cooperate with the district administration in implementation of the order by Sindh government. Action will be initiated against non-cooperating elements, he added.

It may be mentioned here that the Sindh government in order to meet energy crises, has notified for closure of business centers by 9 pm andmarriage halls by 10-30 pm.

