District Admin Starts Series Of Open Courts In Villages
Faizan Hashmi Published December 20, 2024 | 10:37 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2024) On the instructions of Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif, a series of open courts have been started in the district.
In this regard, the Commissioner Silwat Saeed and Deputy Commissioner Cap (retd) Nadeem Nasir held an open court in Chak No 42-JB, Biranwala Bungalow, a village in remote area of tehsil Chak Jhumra.
The officers in traditional rural environments sit on ‘Charpai’ and listen to the public problems and give the departments concern one week's time to resolve the issues.
The commissioner asked villagers to point out their problems freely without any hesitation as their outstanding issues would be resolved. She said that the purpose of setting up open courts in remote areas and especially in villages is to improve communication with the public and resolving their problems at their door steps.
