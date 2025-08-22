District Admin Strictly Following ‘Open Door Policy'
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 22, 2025 | 06:20 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2025) The district administration is strictly following the ‘Open Door Policy’ of Punjab government, under which citizens have direct approach for their issues to the Deputy Commissioner and other officers.
In this respect, the Deputy Commissioner Capt (retd) Nadeem Nasir said that the doors of the district administration offices are always open to citizens to listen to them.
He said that public service was among our top priorities and no negligence will be tolerated in solving problems.
Recent Stories
UAE strongly condemns targeting of World Food Programme humanitarian convoy in S ..
Weather update; strong winds, thunderstorms likely in Pakistan from August 23
Pak, Bangladesh discuss collaborations in food security
Pakistan ready for comprehensive talks with India, says Ishaq Dar
SBP injects over Rs 1.44 trillion in market
ADB mapping out low carbon agriculture mechanism for Pakistan: Noriko Sato
Hania Amir’s new photos spark social media buzz
UAE continues efforts to combat organised crime with extradition of two internat ..
Rupee gains 02 paisa against US Dollar
Punjabi comedian Jaswinder Singh Bhalla passes away at 65
Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) delegation visited Government College ..
Gaza famine a war crime, urgent global responsibility: UN
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Commissioner holds open court4 minutes ago
-
District admin strictly following ‘Open Door Policy'4 minutes ago
-
Widow gets Rs 2m insurance claim on Ombudsman's order4 minutes ago
-
PM directs protection of employees' rights; Cabinet approves dissolution of Utility Stores Corporati ..4 minutes ago
-
IPP calls for creation of new provinces24 minutes ago
-
Pakistan ready for comprehensive talks with India, says Ishaq Dar39 minutes ago
-
Tree plantation opens in industrial zones44 minutes ago
-
Commissioner congratulates students on outstanding results44 minutes ago
-
Lodhran secures top position in Punjab under CM's performance indicators1 hour ago
-
Pakistan, China reaffirm ‘All-Weather Strategic Partnership’ during 6th Strategic Dialogue: FO S ..1 hour ago
-
AIOU strengthens media education by updating curriculum1 hour ago
-
Father, Son drown while crossing Indus River in DI Khan1 hour ago