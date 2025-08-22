District admin strictly following ‘Open Door Policy'

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2025) The district administration is strictly following the ‘Open Door Policy’ of Punjab government, under which citizens have direct approach for their issues to the Deputy Commissioner and other officers.

In this respect, the Deputy Commissioner Capt (retd) Nadeem Nasir said that the doors of the district administration offices are always open to citizens to listen to them.

He said that public service was among our top priorities and no negligence will be tolerated in solving problems.