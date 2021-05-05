District admin supplies 63,516 flour bags in Ramazan bazaars

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2021 ) :The district administration has successfully supplied around 63,516 flour bags of 10-kg in all 31 Ramazan bazaars of the provincial capital, out of which 51,545 bags were sold out during the last 24 hours.

The district administration had supplied flour bags in nine zones of provincial capital and according to details made available to APP, around 6,600 flour bags were supplied in Gulberg zone from which 5,533 bags were sold and 1,067 bags were in stock.

As many as 10,300 flour bags were supplied in Nashtar zone, 6,400 in Data Gunj Bakhsh zone, 6,400 in Samnabad zone, 5,500 in Ravi zone, 6,900 in Aziz Bhatti zone, 10,821 on Allama Iqbal zone, 6,500 in Shalimar zone and 4,095 in Wagha zone.

Talking to APP on Wednesday, the spokesperson said that there was no shortage of subsidized flour or sugar in Ramazan bazaars and the administration was taking strict measures to fulfill requirements of bazaars as provision of quality products with affordable price was the core ambition of the department.

He elaborated that strict crackdowns were carried out regularly in the field on profiteers and hoarders and no one would be allowed to create artificial shortage of any commodity. He said that during ongoing crackdown against illegal profiteering, Rs 1 million fine had been imposed from April 14 to till date and 346 cases were registered while 640 violations were reported.

He mentioned that with the subsidy of Rs 20, sugar was available in Ramazan bazaar at subsidized rate of Rs 65 and price control magistrates were carried out regular inspection to ensure availability of sugar on government announced rates.