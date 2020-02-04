UrduPoint.com
District Admin Swabi Launch Crackdown On Unregistered Motorcycles, Vehicles

Tue 04th February 2020 | 06:15 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2020 ) :District administration Swabi in a joint operation with Excise & Taxation Officer and Police took into possession unregistered motorcycles and vehicles.

According to details, the district administration has clamped Section 144 under Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) against all unregistered vehicles in the district. On the directives of the Deputy Commissioner (DC) Swabi, Shahid Mahmood check posts were also established at different places in the district.

In this connection, Assistant Commissioner (AC), Lahore, Anum Nasir along with Excise Officer and district police carried out operation against unregistered vehicles in Tehsil Rajar and took into possession 15 motorcycles for lacking number plates.

Meanwhile, Deputy Commissioner (DC), Swabi has asked the owners of unregistered motorcycles and vehicles to register their vehicles with Excise Department as soon as possible to install actual number plates on them. Otherwise, stern action would be taken against them.

He said that motorcycles taken into possession would be handed over to owners concerned after completion of legal proceeding and their registration with Excise Department while crackdown on unregistered vehicles and motorcycles would continue.

