UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

District Admin Swat Holds Kuli Katchehri In Sher Palum

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Wed 30th December 2020 | 05:20 PM

District admin Swat holds Kuli Katchehri in Sher Palum

An open Katchehri was held by the District Administration of Swat in Sher Palum area of Tehsil Matta to hear public issues

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2020 ) :An open Katchehri was held by the District Administration of Swat in Sher Palum area of Tehsil Matta to hear public issues.

Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Swat Hamid Khan along with officers of district department attended. The local people came to attend the Katchehri in good numbers.

The problems highlighted by the people during Kuli Katchehri were included traffic jams due to construction materials on the road side, lack of test facilities at Matta Hospital, poor cleanliness conditions in markets, electricity load shedding, speed breakers on roads, lack of staff in schools and delay in completion of road projects In response to the demands of the people, the Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC), Hamid Khan said that the district administration was strengthening the communication with the people through various means.

He said that the district administration was using all its resources to solve the problems. The district administration, he said welcomes public suggestions for further improvement of the performance of district departments and on this basis officers of all district departments are present in Kuli Katchehri.

District administration of Swat has been conducting open and online Katchehris and revenue darbars in tehsils and district headquarters, which is yielding positive results.

Issues relating to land ownership and transfer, accuracy of record, issuance of income certificate, domicile and individual, general and individuals were resolved on the spot while complicated matters are handed over to the concerned quarters.

Related Topics

Load Shedding Electricity Poor Swat Road Traffic Market All

Recent Stories

Pacer Shaheen Afridi will remain under observation ..

10 minutes ago

Emirates SkyCargo successfully transports Brazilia ..

11 minutes ago

Emirates anticipates peak travel period at start o ..

11 minutes ago

Indian forced raided civil society, destroyed 657 ..

2 minutes ago

51 new coronavirus cases reported in Faisalabad

2 minutes ago

7083 patients examined in free medical camp in pes ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.