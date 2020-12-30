District admin Swat holds Kuli Katchehri in Sher Palum

An open Katchehri was held by the District Administration of Swat in Sher Palum area of Tehsil Matta to hear public issues

Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Swat Hamid Khan along with officers of district department attended. The local people came to attend the Katchehri in good numbers.

The problems highlighted by the people during Kuli Katchehri were included traffic jams due to construction materials on the road side, lack of test facilities at Matta Hospital, poor cleanliness conditions in markets, electricity load shedding, speed breakers on roads, lack of staff in schools and delay in completion of road projects In response to the demands of the people, the Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC), Hamid Khan said that the district administration was strengthening the communication with the people through various means.

He said that the district administration was using all its resources to solve the problems. The district administration, he said welcomes public suggestions for further improvement of the performance of district departments and on this basis officers of all district departments are present in Kuli Katchehri.

District administration of Swat has been conducting open and online Katchehris and revenue darbars in tehsils and district headquarters, which is yielding positive results.

Issues relating to land ownership and transfer, accuracy of record, issuance of income certificate, domicile and individual, general and individuals were resolved on the spot while complicated matters are handed over to the concerned quarters.