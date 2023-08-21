District admin takes action against CNG price hike

(@FahadShabbir)

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2023 ) :District Administration Abbottabad Monday has taken stern actions against unauthorized increases in Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) rates. Additional Assistant Commissioner, Lubna Iqbal, led a series of inspections targeting multiple CNG stations.

During inspections, the focus was on verifying the prevailing rates being charged. The investigations revealed that several gas stations were in violation of approved rates, as they were charging customers higher prices without the necessary permissions.

AC Lubna Iqbal and her team initiated measures to address this issue. Official notices were issued to the identified gas stations, highlighting their non-compliance with regulated pricing.

Furthermore, she also issued directives emphasizing the importance of adhering to the prescribed rates for the sale of gas. It was underlined that no gas station will exceed the limits of charges of the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) without proper authorization.