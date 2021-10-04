District admin takes action against non-vaccinated people

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2021 ) :Following the directives of the National Command Operation Center (NCOC), Additional Assistant Commissioner Abbottabad Monday inspected the status of staff at various compressed national gas (CNG) filling stations in the city and sealed one station due to non-vaccinated staff.

The assistant commissioner Abbottabad also checked the tailoring shops in various areas of the city and sealed three shops that were found violating the coronavirus standard operating procedures and non-vaccinated staff while 11 first information reports were also registered against owners and citizens.

The assistant commissioner also imposed heavy fines on non-vaccinated vendors in the markets of Supply Bazaar.

Tehsil Municipal Administration staff also seized 41kg plastic shopping bags while meat shops were fined for not maintaining hygiene standards.

In district Haripur on the orders of NCOC and on the special instructions of Deputy Commissioner Haripur Muhammad Maghis Sanaullah, Additional assistant commissioner Haripur inspected various markets and checked preventive measures for coronavirus.

He also imposed heavy fines for violating the precautionary measures issued in this regard and non-vaccination of the staff.