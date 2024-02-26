District admin takes action on banned chemical thread

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2024) District administration during a crackdown on banned chemical thread used for flying kites sealed a godown and arrested the owner in Patang Chowk here on Monday.

On the directives of Deputy Commissioner Afaq Wazir, Assistant Commissioner Rao Hashim took action and arrested the owner and recovered more than eight kilograms of chemical thread.

DC said that legal action would be taken against the arrested owner.

Deputy Commissioner Peshawar Afaq Wazir has directed the administrative officers to inspect the banned chemical thread factories in their areas and ordered legal action.

APP/ash