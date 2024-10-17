District Admin Takes Action On Citizens' Issues Under "Open Door Policy"
Abbottabad, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2024) In a proactive move to address citizens' concerns, Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad Khalid Iqbal convened a meeting following KP government directives and the people-friendly agenda of the Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.
During this meeting, he listened to residents' problems and issued orders to relevant officials for immediate resolution. The "Open Door Policy" aims to facilitate timely solutions to public issues and ensure easy access to government offices, enabling citizens to present their grievances without barriers.
Deputy Commissioner Iqbal emphasized the government’s commitment to enhancing the quality of life for residents and providing swift resolutions to their problems.
To further this goal, an open court is held daily at the Deputy Commissioner’s office, allowing citizens to share their issues freely.
During the meeting, Iqbal directed departmental officers to act without delay in resolving citizens' concerns, underscoring that the administration is dedicated to serving the public and prioritizing their needs.
He encouraged citizens to take full advantage of the "Open Door Policy" and present their issues without hesitation for prompt action.
Deputy Commissioner reassured attendees that the government and administration are fully committed to resolving public problems at their doorstep.
