District Admin Takes Action On Price Control

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 19, 2023 | 08:10 PM

The Additional Assistant Commissioner Abbottabad Ali Sher Khan Khalil Thursday has initiated a series of actions aimed at ensuring price control and consumer protection in the region

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2023) The Additional Assistant Commissioner Abbottabad Ali Sher Khan Khalil Thursday has initiated a series of actions aimed at ensuring price control and consumer protection in the region. This move is part of the ongoing efforts to regulate prices and maintain fairness in the local market.

The inspection focused on fruit and vegetable shops in the Fawarah Chowk area, where Ali Sher Khan Khalil interacted with shopkeepers and provided them with directives regarding adherence to the approved price list. He also engaged with the public during these interactions, emphasizing the importance of offering relief to consumers and fostering collaboration between the community and local administration.

During these inspections, Ali Sher Khan was accompanied by food inspectors. The team extended their scrutiny to several markets, including Kuchahri Road, Main Bazaar, Tanchee Chowk, and various others.

They ensured that the price list was being followed, verified the rates and weights of food items, and took immediate action against multiple shopkeepers found in violation of the established pricing standards. Warnings were issued to those who needed to rectify their practices. Furthermore, the district administration, under its supervision, took decisive steps related to the fares of Suzuki Bolan, Suzuki Carry, and taxi services. These actions included penalties against those who had failed to renew their licenses and those found in violation of the relevant regulations. A crackdown on the use of substandard gas cylinders in vehicles, which poses safety risks to passengers and drivers alike and imposed fines on 29 vehicle owners as a consequence of their non-compliance with the established rules.

