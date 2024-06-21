Open Menu

District Admin Takes Action To Address Sewerage Issues In Khanewal

Sumaira FH Published June 21, 2024 | 12:40 AM

District admin takes action to address sewerage issues in Khanewal

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2024) The district administration on Thursday became active in solving the sewerage problems faced by the residents of Khanewal city.

According to DC Office, Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali Bukhari visited the Tariqabad Disposal Works and instructed the authorities to keep the facility continuously functional to address the drainage issues in the surrounding areas.

The Executive Engineer of the Public Health Engineering Department and the Municipal Committee officers briefed the Deputy Commissioner about the project which was completed in 2020.

During the visit, the Deputy Commissioner emphasized the need for timely desilting of the disposal wells, ensuring the motors remain functional and making alternative arrangements in case of power outages.

He stressed that providing the best municipal services to the citizens should be a priority for local governments.

The Deputy Commissioner also inspected the completed soling and drainage projects in Kot islam and Haveli Koranga and reviewed the construction work of a road in Haveli Koranga and Sadhu Kanwanwala.

APP/aqk/378

Related Topics

Visit Road Khanewal Kot Islam Muhammad Ali 2020 Best

Recent Stories

PML-N Govt to resolve people's problems: Khawaja A ..

PML-N Govt to resolve people's problems: Khawaja Asif

36 minutes ago
 Bilawal pays tributes to Benazir Bhutto on her 71s ..

Bilawal pays tributes to Benazir Bhutto on her 71st birth anniversary

55 minutes ago
 Rising cricket star of Kashmiri origin secures dis ..

Rising cricket star of Kashmiri origin secures distinction in county match

55 minutes ago
 Major (R) Tahir Iqbal urges PTI to support budget ..

Major (R) Tahir Iqbal urges PTI to support budget for national interest

53 minutes ago
 DC orders strict action against forest fire's resp ..

DC orders strict action against forest fire's responsible

53 minutes ago
 IGP orders formation of committee for police healt ..

IGP orders formation of committee for police health insurance

53 minutes ago
13 suspectsL arrested, |recovered weopens, hashish ..

13 suspectsL arrested, |recovered weopens, hashish and stolen bikes.

53 minutes ago
 DC Haripur imposes section 144, bans swimming in R ..

DC Haripur imposes section 144, bans swimming in River Haro and Khanpur Dam

53 minutes ago
 Senator Awan raises concerns over insufficient fun ..

Senator Awan raises concerns over insufficient funds for Karachi’s water proje ..

52 minutes ago
 ATH provides medical services to 5,081 patients du ..

ATH provides medical services to 5,081 patients during Eid-ul-Azha

52 minutes ago
 Kamber police arrest 3 suspects from different are ..

Kamber police arrest 3 suspects from different area of city

52 minutes ago
 World Refugees Day observed

World Refugees Day observed

53 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan