District Admin Takes Action To Address Sewerage Issues In Khanewal
Sumaira FH Published June 21, 2024 | 12:40 AM
KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2024) The district administration on Thursday became active in solving the sewerage problems faced by the residents of Khanewal city.
According to DC Office, Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali Bukhari visited the Tariqabad Disposal Works and instructed the authorities to keep the facility continuously functional to address the drainage issues in the surrounding areas.
The Executive Engineer of the Public Health Engineering Department and the Municipal Committee officers briefed the Deputy Commissioner about the project which was completed in 2020.
During the visit, the Deputy Commissioner emphasized the need for timely desilting of the disposal wells, ensuring the motors remain functional and making alternative arrangements in case of power outages.
He stressed that providing the best municipal services to the citizens should be a priority for local governments.
The Deputy Commissioner also inspected the completed soling and drainage projects in Kot islam and Haveli Koranga and reviewed the construction work of a road in Haveli Koranga and Sadhu Kanwanwala.
