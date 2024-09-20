District Admin Takes Action To Curb Illegal Mining, Enforce SOPs In Abbottabad
Faizan Hashmi Published September 20, 2024 | 05:30 PM
ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2024) In line with government directives to combat illegal mining and ensure compliance with Standard Operating Procedures (SOP's), Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad, Khalid Iqbal Friday conducted a visit to Ghumawan crushing plants today.
During the inspection, the DC evaluated the operational processes of the plants and monitored their adherence to prescribed SOP's.
Khalid Iqbal issued clear instructions to the management of the crushing plants, stressing the importance of complying with all safety and environmental regulations.
He highlighted that strict adherence to SOP's is not only vital for safeguarding the environment but also crucial in preventing illegal mining activities in the region.
The districts administration, under the leadership of the Deputy Commissioner, is actively monitoring and regulating mining operations to ensure compliance with legal and environmental standards.
This crackdown on illegal mining is part of the broader efforts by the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government to protect natural resources and maintain ecological balance in the area.
He said that District administration is committed to continue its vigilant oversight to prevent illegal activities and promote sustainable mining practices.
