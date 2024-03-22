District admin takes action to ensure fair price of food items during Ramazan

(@FahadShabbir)

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2024) Following the directives of the provincial government, Additional Assistant Commissioner Havelian Lubna Iqbal on Friday inspected fruit and vegetable, grocery, and other food outlets in Tehsil Havelian.

During the inspection, she ensured compliance with prices and issued notices against two shopkeepers for violations.

Additionally, during the examination of medical and general stores, a significant quantity of expired medicines, beverages, and other consumables was seized, leading to administrative action against store management.

Furthermore, Additional Assistant Commissioner Revenue Abbottabad Arshad Mahmood, accompanied by Livestock Specialists, conducted inspections in Mari Road, Jhugiyan and Nawan Shehr to examine dairy, chicken, meat, fruits, vegetables, grocery, bakery, and general stores.

Using mobile labs, they tested milk on-site and took action against the sale of chicken meat, addressed price increases in meat, and issued notices to multiple vendors for violations.

In Tehsil Lower Tanawal of district Abbottabad, under the supervision of Additional Assistant Commissioner Revenue Arshad Mahmood, Tehsildar Lower Tanawal Asghar Khan and Assistant Tehsildar Aqeel Khan visited Kothiala and Sherwan bazaars.

They checked the prices of goods, inspected Ramazan help desks, and ensured the provision of items as per rate lists.

The administration also issued notices to violators among shopkeepers, thus assuring citizens of fair prices and quality products.