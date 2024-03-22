Open Menu

District Admin Takes Action To Ensure Fair Price Of Food Items During Ramazan

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 22, 2024 | 06:00 PM

District admin takes action to ensure fair price of food items during Ramazan

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2024) Following the directives of the provincial government, Additional Assistant Commissioner Havelian Lubna Iqbal on Friday inspected fruit and vegetable, grocery, and other food outlets in Tehsil Havelian.

During the inspection, she ensured compliance with prices and issued notices against two shopkeepers for violations.

Additionally, during the examination of medical and general stores, a significant quantity of expired medicines, beverages, and other consumables was seized, leading to administrative action against store management.

Furthermore, Additional Assistant Commissioner Revenue Abbottabad Arshad Mahmood, accompanied by Livestock Specialists, conducted inspections in Mari Road, Jhugiyan and Nawan Shehr to examine dairy, chicken, meat, fruits, vegetables, grocery, bakery, and general stores.

Using mobile labs, they tested milk on-site and took action against the sale of chicken meat, addressed price increases in meat, and issued notices to multiple vendors for violations.

In Tehsil Lower Tanawal of district Abbottabad, under the supervision of Additional Assistant Commissioner Revenue Arshad Mahmood, Tehsildar Lower Tanawal Asghar Khan and Assistant Tehsildar Aqeel Khan visited Kothiala and Sherwan bazaars.

They checked the prices of goods, inspected Ramazan help desks, and ensured the provision of items as per rate lists.

The administration also issued notices to violators among shopkeepers, thus assuring citizens of fair prices and quality products.

Related Topics

Abbottabad Mobile Asghar Khan Road Sale Price Havelian Government

Recent Stories

Adiala jail superintendent refuses online meetings ..

Adiala jail superintendent refuses online meetings between Imran, his lawyers

28 minutes ago
 Allied Bank and Teamup Ventures collaborates for 3 ..

Allied Bank and Teamup Ventures collaborates for 3rd Allied Bank Fintech Hackath ..

1 hour ago
 Tough decisions to be made to save Pakistan, says ..

Tough decisions to be made to save Pakistan, says Shaza Khawaja

2 hours ago
 IMF recommends 18 per cent GST on petrol

IMF recommends 18 per cent GST on petrol

3 hours ago
 Inter-College Ramadan T20 Cup 2024 to begin tonigh ..

Inter-College Ramadan T20 Cup 2024 to begin tonight

3 hours ago
 Haier S800 LED TV: The Game Changer with Redefined ..

Haier S800 LED TV: The Game Changer with Redefined Entertainment

4 hours ago
FM urges considering aggressive financing for nucl ..

FM urges considering aggressive financing for nuclear energy projects

4 hours ago
 SC declares Justice Shaukat Aziz Siddiqui’s remo ..

SC declares Justice Shaukat Aziz Siddiqui’s removal as IHC Judge illegal

4 hours ago
 Pakistan Navy in a Joint Operation with Law Enforc ..

Pakistan Navy in a Joint Operation with Law Enforcement Agencies Seizes Worth 14 ..

6 hours ago
 First solar eclipse of year 2024 will occur next m ..

First solar eclipse of year 2024 will occur next month

7 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 March 2024

9 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 March 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 March 2024

9 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan