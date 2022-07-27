District admin takes measures against child labour: Tariq Salam

Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad Tariq Salam Marwat Wednesday said that we are taking measures for the protection of child labour, eradication of bonded labour and human trafficking

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad Tariq Salam Marwat Wednesday said that we are taking measures for the protection of child labour, eradication of bonded labour and human trafficking.

He expressed these views while chairing a meeting regarding District Vigilance Committee (DVC) at his office.

The meeting discussed issues related to the implementation of the decisions taken in the previous meeting and steps to be taken.

Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad instructed Assistant Commissioner to conduct a meeting for the compilation of statistics regarding the data of children working in the vegetable market with the cooperation of the Sahil Foundation.

He urged all departments to conduct awareness campaigns regarding the prevention of child labor and human trafficking.

Tariq Salam Marwat directed concerned departments to identify cases related to child labor and human trafficking after which action will be taken in accordance with the law.

Deputy Commissioner directed to collect data of all beggars in the district, gather and check the data and ensure that the identification of underage children who are forced to work without pay is ensured and also take strict action against violators in this regard.

In the meeting, ADC Relief and Human Rights Mian Sajid Hussain, Chairman DRC Lt. Gen.(R) Ayaz Saleem Rana, Assistant Commissioner Abbottabad Saqlain Saleem, SP Investigation Muhammad Ishtiaq, District Public Prosecutor Abbottabad Zafar Abbas Mirza, President Al Khidmat Foundation Sardar Muhammad Sarwar, Inspector Labor Department, District Officer Social Welfare Abdul Rasheed, Social Welfare Officer Saira Mushtaq, Inspector Mines and Minerals and other officers were present.