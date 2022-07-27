UrduPoint.com

District Admin Takes Measures Against Child Labour: Tariq Salam

Sumaira FH Published July 27, 2022 | 08:25 PM

District admin takes measures against child labour: Tariq Salam

Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad Tariq Salam Marwat Wednesday said that we are taking measures for the protection of child labour, eradication of bonded labour and human trafficking

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad Tariq Salam Marwat Wednesday said that we are taking measures for the protection of child labour, eradication of bonded labour and human trafficking.

He expressed these views while chairing a meeting regarding District Vigilance Committee (DVC) at his office.

The meeting discussed issues related to the implementation of the decisions taken in the previous meeting and steps to be taken.

Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad instructed Assistant Commissioner to conduct a meeting for the compilation of statistics regarding the data of children working in the vegetable market with the cooperation of the Sahil Foundation.

He urged all departments to conduct awareness campaigns regarding the prevention of child labor and human trafficking.

Tariq Salam Marwat directed concerned departments to identify cases related to child labor and human trafficking after which action will be taken in accordance with the law.

Deputy Commissioner directed to collect data of all beggars in the district, gather and check the data and ensure that the identification of underage children who are forced to work without pay is ensured and also take strict action against violators in this regard.

In the meeting, ADC Relief and Human Rights Mian Sajid Hussain, Chairman DRC Lt. Gen.(R) Ayaz Saleem Rana, Assistant Commissioner Abbottabad Saqlain Saleem, SP Investigation Muhammad Ishtiaq, District Public Prosecutor Abbottabad Zafar Abbas Mirza, President Al Khidmat Foundation Sardar Muhammad Sarwar, Inspector Labor Department, District Officer Social Welfare Abdul Rasheed, Social Welfare Officer Saira Mushtaq, Inspector Mines and Minerals and other officers were present.

Related Topics

Abbottabad Market All Labour

Recent Stories

Trader Body urges govt to re-consider fix tax poli ..

Trader Body urges govt to re-consider fix tax policy, electricity tariff

2 minutes ago
 21 more tested positive for COVID-19 in Faisalabad ..

21 more tested positive for COVID-19 in Faisalabad

2 minutes ago
 Prime Minister vows not to bow before 'fascism'; m ..

Prime Minister vows not to bow before 'fascism'; make Pakistan great without

2 minutes ago
 UAF to revamp its transport system: VC

UAF to revamp its transport system: VC

2 minutes ago
 Tennis: Warsaw WTA results

Tennis: Warsaw WTA results

4 minutes ago
 First Career Fest to start in Gilgit from 15-18 Au ..

First Career Fest to start in Gilgit from 15-18 August: CS GB

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.