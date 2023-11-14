Open Menu

District Admin Takes Measures For Upcoming Anti Polio Drive

Umer Jamshaid Published November 14, 2023 | 04:00 PM

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2023) Deputy Commissioner, Khalid Iqbal here on Tuesday chaired a meeting focusing to deliberate upcoming anti-polio campaign scheduled to start from November 27 to December 1 in the district.

During the meeting, he received a detailed briefing on the preparations for the campaign.

The meeting included discussions on team training, provision of necessary materials, and other critical aspects related to the comprehensive eradication of polio.

The deputy commissioner directed the Health Department to ensure the vaccination of all children in the district.

The campaign aims to target more than 236,000 children up to 5 years.

A robust force of 1583 teams has been mobilized for the campaign, and the deputy commissioner called upon all departments to take proactive measures to ensure the success of the initiative.

In the meeting, District Health Officer (DHO) Abbottabad Dr. Faisal Khanzada, Assistant Commissioner Abbottabad Saqleen Salim, Deputy District Health Officer, Dr. Shahzad Iqbal, and various coordinators and focal persons were present.

