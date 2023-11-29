Open Menu

Umer Jamshaid Published November 29, 2023 | 05:28 PM

District admin takes measures to address community concerns: DC

HAVELIAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2023) Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad, Khalid Iqbal here on Wednesday organized a Khuli Kuthcery (Open court) with an initiative to efficiently address urban issues and prioritize community concerns.

He expressed these views while addressing a Khuli Kutchery.

The deputy commissioner emphasized the significance of Khuli Kuthcery, stressing that similar events would be arranged in the future to address challenges faced by residents in rural areas.

The district administration aimed to create a platform for direct engagement with the community to ensure effective problem-solving, he added.

During the Khuli Kuthcery, a significant number of residents participated, bringing forth their concerns and issues.

The DC issued directives to the relevant departments to implement necessary actions based on the problems raised during the session.

