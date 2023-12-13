District admin takes measures to address treatment plant issue

Additional Assistant Commissioner Abbottabad Ali Sher Khan Khalil Wednesday along with WSSCA and Revenue teams, visited Dhamtour to address concerns related to the Solid Waste Treatment Plant and waste management initiatives in the city

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2023) Additional Assistant Commissioner Abbottabad Ali Sher Khan Khalil Wednesday along with WSSCA and Revenue teams, visited Dhamtour to address concerns related to the Solid Waste Treatment Plant and waste management initiatives in the city.

The visit focused on engaging with residents residing closest to the waste dumping area, aiming to directly address their concerns and ensure effective communication between authorities and the community.

During discussions with locals and representatives of the Solid Waste Treatment Plant, Ali Sher Khan Khalil listened to grievances and promptly worked on finding immediate solutions. He issued clear instructions to the WSSCA teams, emphasizing the importance of adhering to designated waste dumping locations to prevent any inconvenience to the local residents.

Ali Sher Khan Khalil underscored the sanctity of the graveyard situated along the road, particularly during construction or road repair works. He instructed the WSSCA teams to approach this area with utmost respect, acknowledging its sacred nature.

In addition to waste management matters, Ali Sher Khan Khalil directed the WSSCA teams to expedite payments to individuals selling land for the Solid Waste Treatment Plant. He emphasized the need for a fair assessment of the value of trees and other assets, ensuring immediate and just compensation.

Addressing revenue-related concerns raised by local residents, Ali Sher Khan Khalil provided clear instructions to the Revenue staff, demonstrating a commitment to resolving community issues promptly.