District admin takes measures to control smuggling of wheat, flour

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2022 ) :The district administration has taken necessary measures to control smuggling of wheat and flour.

In this regard, staff of various departments including police, agriculture, revenue and livestock has been deployed at motorway interchange and other check posts.

This was told in a district price control committee meeting held with MPA Mian Tahir Jamil on Wednesday. Deputy Commissioner Lt. (R) Suhail Ashraf also accompanied.

The Deputy Commissioner said that all Assistant Commissioners have been directed to visit fruit and vegetable markets in the morning and monitor the auction of the vegetables.

MPA Tahir Jamil appreciated the efforts of the district administration for implementing the price control mechanism and said that the present government would make all out efforts for provision of relief to common man.

MPA Mehr Hamid Rasheed, Former MNA Mian Abdul Manan, and others were present in the meeting.