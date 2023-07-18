Open Menu

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 18, 2023 | 08:39 PM

District admin takes measures to ensure peace, security during Moharram: DC

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Abbottabad Khalid Iqbal on Tuesday said district administration in collaboration with all schools of thought and departments was taking concrete measures to ensure peace and security in Muharram.

He said this while addressing the participants of the meeting held regarding the maintaining law and order situation and focusing on the establishment of peace and security in mourning processions and gatherings during Muharram.

The DC urged religious scholars, traders, and citizens to cooperate with the district administration in maintaining peace and security during Muharram. He appreciated the services of citizens, especially religious scholars and traders, in maintaining peace and security during Muharram, just like in the past.

Khalid Iqbal emphasized the need for cooperation from the public in organizing peaceful mourning programs during Muharram, adherence to the scheduled timings of events, and respecting the sanctity of mosques, avoiding any provocative or inflammatory speeches to prevent any untoward incidents.

The deputy commissioner urged all religious scholars and traders to cooperate with the authorities while respecting the law. SSP Arif Javed also emphasized the cooperation of all religious scholars with the police and other law enforcement agencies.

In the meeting, esteemed scholars from all schools of thought, representatives of the Traders Association, and the President of All Traders Federation expressed their views on the security arrangements during Muharram and assured complete cooperation in this regard.

The meeting was attended by ADC Jibril Raza, AC Abbottabad Saqleen Salim, SSP Traffic Arif Javed, religious scholars from different schools of thought, District Khateeb, TMO Shakil Hayat, AD Local Government Muhammad Hameed, General Secretary, and other stakeholders.

