District Admin Takes Measures To Ensure Peace And Security During Moharram-ul-Haram

Muhammad Irfan Published July 03, 2024 | 05:20 PM

HARIPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2024) In preparation for the upcoming Moharram-ul-Haram, the district administration of Haripur on Wednesday has imposed Section 144 to maintain law and order effectively. This precautionary measure aims to curb potential disturbances and ensure a peaceful environment during this significant religious event.

Under this directive, the administration has banned activities including aerial firing, dissemination of provocative materials, hate speech, wall chalking, and the use of loudspeakers.

These restrictions are set to be enforced from July 7, 2024, to August 6, 2024, spanning a duration of 60 days. Stringent legal actions will be taken against any individuals or groups found violating these orders, it said.

The district administration encourages all residents and stakeholders to adhere to these regulations in support of a peaceful and respectful observance of Moharram-ul-Haram, ensuring a conducive environment for all participants and community members.

