District Admin Takes Steps For 100 % Vaccination In District

Umer Jamshaid 41 seconds ago Wed 03rd November 2021 | 07:05 PM

District administrations of Hazara division on Wednesday started a massive campaign to vaccinate maximum people against Coronavirus

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2021 ) :District administrations of Hazara division on Wednesday started a massive campaign to vaccinate maximum people against Coronavirus.

As per government directives, Additional Assistant Commissioner Ali Sher inspected various shops in the city and imposed fines on the violators of coronavirus Standard Operating Procedures s and non-vaccinated people.

Following the directives of the provincial government, District Commissioner Torghar Muhammad Fawad Khan chaired a meeting regarding door-to-door anti-Coronavirus vaccination with the Health Department, local government and other concerned department officials.

While directing the health department officials Fawad Khan said utilize all of your resources to achieve the 100 percent target of vaccination.

In the Haripur district, Assistant Commissioners have conducted awareness campaigns in all the three tehsils of Haripur to prevent the people of the district from the pandemic.

The ACs also visited various areas of the city after the launch of the Coronavirus vaccination campaign and aware the masses of the benefits of the immunization against COVID-19.

On the special instructions of Deputy Commissioner Haripur, Assistant Commissioner Khanpur while taking action against the violators of Coronavirus SOPs, checked the hotels and restaurants around Khanpur Dam and imposed heavy fines. During the inspection, most of the tourists were found vaccinated.

