Open Menu

District Admin Takes Steps To Ensure Fair Pricing

Umer Jamshaid Published March 07, 2024 | 06:44 PM

District Admin takes steps to ensure fair pricing

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Abbottabad Khalid Iqbal Thursday announced proactive measures undertaken by the district administration to combat inflation and ensure citizens have access to essential food items as per official rate lists

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2024) Deputy Commissioner (DC) Abbottabad Khalid Iqbal Thursday announced proactive measures undertaken by the district administration to combat inflation and ensure citizens have access to essential food items as per official rate lists.

He expressed these views while chairing a meeting of the District price Review Committee.

The DC highlighted the District Price Review Committee’s pivotal role in supervising the determination of rate lists aimed at guaranteeing affordability for residents.

The committee meeting was attended by Price Control Magistrates, trader representatives, and officials from various departments including food, livestock, and district administration.

During the meeting, DC emphasized the significance of maintaining fair rates aligned with citizens’ economic well-being.

He directed the food department to establish minimum rates for all food items, prioritizing relief measures for citizens and striving for competitive rates compared to neighboring cities.

Related Topics

Abbottabad Price All From

Recent Stories

Rs 30m each for Upper Dir, Chitral released: Direc ..

Rs 30m each for Upper Dir, Chitral released: Director PDMA

2 minutes ago
 Islam-centric approach crucial to cope modern chal ..

Islam-centric approach crucial to cope modern challenges: Experts

2 minutes ago
 Bugti directs to shift offices of project directo ..

Bugti directs to shift offices of project directors, field officers to respecti ..

2 minutes ago
 Blood screening, thalassemia awareness walk held

Blood screening, thalassemia awareness walk held

2 minutes ago
 Radio Pakistan organizes dialogue on promoting de ..

Radio Pakistan organizes dialogue on promoting democratic values

6 minutes ago
 Ambassador Hashmi applauds China's exemplary 5.2% ..

Ambassador Hashmi applauds China's exemplary 5.2% economic growth rate

6 minutes ago
Student must focus on their studies, play role for ..

Student must focus on their studies, play role for national development: Punjab ..

15 minutes ago
 Police conducts targeted operation against crimina ..

Police conducts targeted operation against criminals

15 minutes ago
 Speakers highlight importance of public investment ..

Speakers highlight importance of public investment to achieve socio-economic obj ..

15 minutes ago
 Experts, progressive farmers propose investment in ..

Experts, progressive farmers propose investment in seed research

16 minutes ago
 DC reviews anti-polio vaccination drive

DC reviews anti-polio vaccination drive

16 minutes ago
 New DPO prioritizes improvement in police behavior

New DPO prioritizes improvement in police behavior

16 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan