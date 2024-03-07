District Admin Takes Steps To Ensure Fair Pricing
Umer Jamshaid Published March 07, 2024 | 06:44 PM
Deputy Commissioner (DC) Abbottabad Khalid Iqbal Thursday announced proactive measures undertaken by the district administration to combat inflation and ensure citizens have access to essential food items as per official rate lists
ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2024) Deputy Commissioner (DC) Abbottabad Khalid Iqbal Thursday announced proactive measures undertaken by the district administration to combat inflation and ensure citizens have access to essential food items as per official rate lists.
He expressed these views while chairing a meeting of the District price Review Committee.
The DC highlighted the District Price Review Committee’s pivotal role in supervising the determination of rate lists aimed at guaranteeing affordability for residents.
The committee meeting was attended by Price Control Magistrates, trader representatives, and officials from various departments including food, livestock, and district administration.
During the meeting, DC emphasized the significance of maintaining fair rates aligned with citizens’ economic well-being.
He directed the food department to establish minimum rates for all food items, prioritizing relief measures for citizens and striving for competitive rates compared to neighboring cities.
