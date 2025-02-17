District admin takes strict action against sale of harmful lollipops

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2025) In a move to safeguard public health, the district administration Peshawar on Monday conducted a thorough inspection of shops at People's Market. Deputy Commissioner (DC) Peshawar, Sarmad Saleem Akram, led the operation, which targeted the sale of harmful and unhealthy lollipops.

During the inspection, it was revealed that these lollipops were being used to lure children towards ice products, posing serious health risks.

The DC stated, "Unhealthy lollipops were being marketed to attract children, which is unacceptable. Strict action has been taken to curb this practice."

As part of the crackdown, several shopkeepers involved in the sale of these products were arrested, and all confiscated items were taken into custody.

The operation was carried out in compliance with directives from the provincial government, emphasizing the administration's commitment to public health and safety.

Deputy Commissioner reiterated that such actions would continue to ensure that harmful products are removed from the market. "The health and well-being of our citizens, especially children, is our top priority," he added.

This operation highlights the district administration's proactive approach to enforcing health regulations and protecting consumers from hazardous products.