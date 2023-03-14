UrduPoint.com

District Admin Taking Measures To Provide Recreation Opportunities To The Citizens

Faizan Hashmi Published March 14, 2023 | 06:20 PM

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2023 ) :Additional Deputy Commissioner of Relief and Human Rights Rabia Sajjad presided over the meeting regarding the establishment of a zoo and pheasantry on Shimla Hill.

She said that steps are being taken by the district administration to ensure the provision of recreational opportunities to the citizens. In the meeting, SDFO, DFO, TMA and other officers from Forest Department and Wildlife Department were also present in the meeting.

The additional Deputy Commissioner also inspected the site for Shimla Hill Park Zoo and issued necessary instructions to the officers concerned.

Earlier, Additional Assistant Commissioner Ali Sher Khan inspected Ramzan Sasta Bazaar Abbottabad, apart from this, he also ensured steps regarding the establishment of Deputy Commissioner counters in mega malls on Mansehra road.

On behalf of the district administration, the establishment of Ramadan Sasta Bazar will be implemented in Abbottabad and Havelian tehsils where the supply of fruits, vegetables, milk, curd, and food items to citizens at low rates will be ensured with the support of the Agriculture Department in Kisan Market Missile Chowk.

