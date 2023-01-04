UrduPoint.com

District Admin Taking Measures To Resolve Citizens' Problems At Earliest: Commissioner

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 04, 2023 | 04:00 PM

District admin taking measures to resolve citizens' problems at earliest: Commissioner

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2023 ) :Commissioner Amir Afaq has said that the district administration is taking solid measures to resolve problems of citizens at the earliest.

He expressed these views while addressing an open court (Kuli Kacheri) at Darazinda, where Deputy Commissioner, Dera Ismail Khan, Mohammad Qaiser Khan, Assistant Commissioner, Darazinda, and officers and representatives of other departments were also present.

During the open court, the local people and elders highlighted various issues and presented suggestions regarding the solution of these problems.

He said the administration was not oblivious to the problems being faced by people, adding that all available resources would be utilized to address the issues.

He directed the officials concerned to take solid measures for resolving problems which were highlighted during the open court.

Earlier, the commissioner inaugurated the Assistant Commissioner Complex in Sub Division Darazinda.

He was of the opinion that the establishment of a complex in Darazinda would ensure easy access to people to approach the administration and get their problems resolved.

Related Topics

Dera Ismail Khan All Court

Recent Stories

UAE University cooperates with University of Malay ..

UAE University cooperates with University of Malaya in 11 various research proje ..

46 seconds ago
 PM inaugurates newly constructed building of schoo ..

PM inaugurates newly constructed building of school in Sohbatpur

2 hours ago
 Pakistan rejects remarks made by Indian Minister o ..

Pakistan rejects remarks made by Indian Minister of External Affairs

3 hours ago
 US says Pakistan has right to defense itself from ..

US says Pakistan has right to defense itself from terrorism

3 hours ago
 United States celebrates 75 years of Pak-US friend ..

United States celebrates 75 years of Pak-US friendship with public illumination

4 hours ago
 Phone call between Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed and M ..

Phone call between Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed and Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.