District admin taking measures to resolve citizens' problems at earliest: Commissioner

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2023 ) :Commissioner Amir Afaq has said that the district administration is taking solid measures to resolve problems of citizens at the earliest.

He expressed these views while addressing an open court (Kuli Kacheri) at Darazinda, where Deputy Commissioner, Dera Ismail Khan, Mohammad Qaiser Khan, Assistant Commissioner, Darazinda, and officers and representatives of other departments were also present.

During the open court, the local people and elders highlighted various issues and presented suggestions regarding the solution of these problems.

He said the administration was not oblivious to the problems being faced by people, adding that all available resources would be utilized to address the issues.

He directed the officials concerned to take solid measures for resolving problems which were highlighted during the open court.

Earlier, the commissioner inaugurated the Assistant Commissioner Complex in Sub Division Darazinda.

He was of the opinion that the establishment of a complex in Darazinda would ensure easy access to people to approach the administration and get their problems resolved.